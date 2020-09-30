Creative Learning Corporation Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation, a STEAM-based educational franchise company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Elkin as Chief Financial Officer.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation, a STEAM-based educational franchise company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Elkin as Chief Financial Officer. Effective immediately, Mr. Elkin will lead Creative Learning Corporation's accounting, finance operations and regulatory compliance.

With more than 20 years of financial management experience, Mr. Elkin has a successful history serving as a Controller and Financial Manager in various fields. His specialties include real estate investment trusts (REIT), non-profits, turnaround situations, SEC reporting, manufacturing distribution and service company experiences.

"Mike's unique experience and leadership to the CFO position will benefit our company well as we drive towards achieving our ambition of making learning more engaging and effective for every child around the world. We look forward to Mike building upon our solid foundation as we continue to deal with a challenging but exciting and promising time for the industry," stated Christopher Rego, CEO.

Mr. Elkin joins Creative Learning Corporation from a large REIT company where he served as Controller. He is a seasoned Financial Manager with Master's Degrees in both Accounting and Finance. The Jacksonville Business Journal recognized Mr. Elkin as "CFO of the Year" and the Jacksonville Jewish Journal honored him for his Social Action Work in the community.

"I am looking forward to helping to provide CLCN's Management with the tools necessary to build a strong and successful company," stated Mr. Elkin.

About Creative Learning Corporation

Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz, Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students' problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 40 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere. They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

For More information about Creative Learning Corporation, contact Natalie Frailey at nfrailey@creativelearningcorp.com