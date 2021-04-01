Creative Holiday Entertaining With Chef Parker Wallace And TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Wallace is the founder of Parker's Plate and the author of a best-selling cookbook, called; "Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls' Guide to Holiday Feasting." Parker has a guide for throwing great holiday celebrations that will inspire anyone. Turn a regular Spring holiday celebration or zoom party into a super celebration that neighbors, friends and relatives will remember for years.

Planning For EntertainingPlanning for entertaining starts with beverages, particularly the wine. Consider Maddalena Wines, which are named after their female founder Maddalena Riboli, Maddalena Wines aim to elevate and empower women in the community as they strive to make their mark on the world. Make a mark with Maddalena Wines this Easter holiday, with a full portfolio of 7 amazing, award-winning wines. The new elegant and sophisticated label is launching soon, with varietals such as Maddalena Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Pinot Grigio, all under $20 per bottle. For more information, visit maddalenawines.com

Prepare A Big FeastCracker Barrel Old Country Store offers classic holiday meal options for families of any size. Cracker Barrel's classic Easter Heat N' Serve meal comes chilled and can go from oven to table in less than three hours. Back in two sizes, the Feast feeds 8-10 people, while the Family Dinner serves 4-6 people, perfect for smaller gatherings due to COVID. Also new this year, Cracker Barrel will offer a delectable Prime Rib Heat N' Serve Family Dinner to elevate family gatherings at home. It feeds four to six people and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, two additional sides and sweet yeast rolls. Available for pick-up between April 2 and 4, order online at least 24 hours in advance at CrackerBarrel.com.

Making Easter Even More Special This YearMany people may be seeing family for the first time in a year, so how about giving a unique gift? While visiting Cracker Barrel to pick up dinner, shop for that special host or hostess gift. Cracker Barrel Old Country Story offers fun gift-giving options for Easter and everyday moments this spring. Find great Cracker Barrel gifts! For a kid's Easter gift try using some fun rain boots that serve as a creative basket. For the grandparents make with a gift with Grandpa's Goodies, Cracker Barrel has collection of retro treats like a blues harmonica. Another idea is a Fun in the Sun option, use a straw hat for the basket and stuff with other fashionable items. Pick up food and do some shopping, or check out CrackerBarrel.com. It is sure to make the holiday special this year.

tipsontv@gmail.com http://www.tipsontv.com/creative-holiday-entertaining-with-chef-parker-wallace

Related Images parker-wallace.jpg Parker Wallace Easter Eats with Parker Wallace and the TipsOnTV Blog

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-holiday-entertaining-with-chef-parker-wallace-and-tipsontv-301260220.html

SOURCE TipsOnTV