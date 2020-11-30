Creative, Colorful Christmas Ideas For Kids

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Picking out the perfect presents for kids this holiday doesn't limit your search to simply including gifts with screens or the hottest tech gadgets.

Although the amount of options in store and on virtual shelves for kids can be somewhat overwhelming, gifts fostering imaginative play and creativity never go out of style. Even if it seems your children already have pretty much everything, getting back to the basics with crafty gifts like paint and art sets, color and wash collectibles, science kits or customizable DIY projects encourage children to express their creativity and explore their inner-artists.

Consider these activities that can spark imagination and allow kids of all ages to create colorful memories this holiday season. Find more at Crayola.com.

Custom Craft Creations

Give the kids creative freedom with an option like Crayola's Maker series, which allows them to create custom paper and markers for arts and crafts time at home or school projects. The Marker Maker comes with 16 makeable markers along with a color mixing guide and customizable labels for each one. The Paper Maker includes an instruction booklet, paper-making pulp to make 20 sheets of 5-by-8-inch paper, a stir and smoothing tool and a pressure plate. Both kits make it fun and easy to craft DIY cards, decor, notes and other projects.

Colorful Pets

Kids can take imaginative, creative play to new places this holiday season with the Scribble Scrubbie Pets Grooming Truck. This life-like environment includes a grooming truck with moving wheels and features a real working spray pump and scrub tub that allow kids to wash and clean the two included pets just like real groomers do. The truck also doubles as an easy-to-pack storage solution for taking the customizable pets on-the-go for later use. After creating a colorful look for their pets using washable markers, kids can simply scrub them clean for a fresh blank canvas to create over and over.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (child opening present)

