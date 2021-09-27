Creative, A DNI Company, Earns FAA Financial Analyst Support Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative IT Solutions, LLC (Creative), a tribally-owned SBA certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), is excited to announce they have been awarded a prime contractor role under Federal Aviation...

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative IT Solutions, LLC (Creative), a tribally-owned SBA certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), is excited to announce they have been awarded a prime contractor role under Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) Training Services Support Division Business, Financial, Management Analyst Support Contract.

Creative is pleased to fulfill the FAA's need for analyst support at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City. Creative is extremely proud to be supporting FAA's continuing mission to provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world.

Creative has experienced exponential growth over the past few years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story, earning a plethora of exceptional CPARS (Customer Performance Assessment Reporting System) from satisfied customers.

ABOUT CREATIVE IT SOLUTIONS:Creative has experience providing enterprise IT support and other specialized services to the federal government. Creative is ISO 9001 certified, ISO 27001 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraised in CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV/L3).

ABOUT DELAWARE NATION INDUSTRIES:DNI is wholly owned by the Delaware Nation, the first Indigenous Nation to sign a treaty with the United States. DNI operates with a Shared Services Business Model with the corporate reach-back and proven management that allows them to leverage best practices across each contract.

Contact:For more information, please contact the Marketing and Communications Department, at MarCom@DNIshines.com

