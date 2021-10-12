Creatio's Customer, Ringler, Shares Its Success Story In The October Edition Of FinTech Magazine

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, is thrilled to share its customer's recent executive interview for FinTech Magazine. Ringler, the largest settlement planning company in the United States, has been featured in the October edition with their thoughts on their recent digital journey with Creatio to expand Ringler's competitive edge.

Ringler is renowned for its message "Everybody Wins," highlighting a tradition of helping clients succeed at the settlement table by providing objective settlement solutions. Ringler's Settlement Consultants work throughout the country to collaborate and design the settlement plans for injured people, attorneys, and insurance professionals. For more than 45 years it has designed successful settlement plans with premiums in excess of US $3bn. Ringler owns 33% of the market and is aiming to improve this market share thanks to its innovation initiatives.

"Today's business solutions end up being a technology solution. We are on the curve of the digital journey and ready to accelerate away," said Butch Knowlton, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Ringler. " Ringler's goal is to help all parties at the settlement table to find a solution that provides future financial stability and peace-of-mind," he added.

Ringler chose to partner with Creatio because of Creatio's robust no-code, low-code capabilities. One of their immediate objectives was to configure and smoothly execute their proprietary application suite called DASH (Digital Application Sales Hub) that combines the previous five disparate operational applications into one experience. In his interview to FinTech Magazine, Knowlton highlights that working with Creatio gives Ringler a "low-code, no-code solution" that allows them to configure their CRM. "One of the challenges I have as CIO is the decision to build or buy. Creatio has allowed us the happy medium between buy, or build and come up with a solution that allows the smooth execution of our application suite," said Knowlton.

"We ended up with a proprietary solution that isn't being replicated anywhere else, yet we were able to use the out-of-the-box capabilities from Creatio to start us off and then configure towards where we wanted to go with our goals," said Butch Knowlton. " Creatio has bent over backwards to work with us on the customization. At the end of the day, we're able to configure our outcomes," he added.

Creatio helps businesses automate their workflows in minutes by providing a solution that combines a no-code platform, CRM, and BPM. Creatio's users and partners love its visual design tools that enable them to automate sales, marketing, service, and operational workflows, as well as build custom apps without coding.

Read the full article HERE (p.106-117).

About Ringler Ringler is one of the largest settlement planning companies in the United States with over 150 consultants in more than 70 offices nationwide since it was established in 1975. Ringler's team of expert and objective advisors has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process, providing winning solutions.

Media Contact: Vera Mayuk+1 617 765 7997 321106@email4pr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatios-customer-ringler-shares-its-success-story-in-the-october-edition-of-fintech-magazine-301397338.html

SOURCE Creatio