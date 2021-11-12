Creatio Recognized In Four Use Cases In The 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities For B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that it has been recognized in four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for...

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that it has been recognized in four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms report.

The report evaluates 13 marketing automation vendors. Creatio is recognized across all four Use Cases assessed by Gartner in this report: Customer Acquisition, Lead Nurturing, Conversion to Sales, and Customer Retention/Upsell.

In this report Gartner states that "Marketing teams need increased agility to adapt to changing customer expectations regarding personalized experiences and the disruptive forces shaping their businesses. They are looking to improve the predictive decision-making that helps to optimize audience discovery and management, engagements, lead scoring and routing, and measurement at both the contact and account level."

Marketing Creatio, is a multichannel marketing automation platform that helps organizations to streamline lead-to-revenue cycle with no-code. Marketing Creatio offers powerful capabilities for segmentation and audience management, end-to-end lead engagement, omnichannel campaigns, ABM workflows, AI/ML models to increase conversions and pipeline contribution, improve productivity and efficiency of go-to-market teams.

Marketing Creatio can be used as a standalone product or as part of the unified no-code CRM platform to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations.

Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms", Noah Elkin, Julian Poulter, Christy Ferguson, Ilona Hansen, Jeffrey Cohen, September 21, 2021.

Creatio was referred to as bpm'online in the 2019 report

Disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM, and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

