Creatio Partners With Whale Cloud To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Telcos

A new strategic alliance will combine over 20-year of service experience and an award-winning no-code workflow automation platform to enable more businesses around the globe to scale and grow

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code, today announced its strategic partnership with Whale Cloud (formerly ZTEsoft), a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, to accelerate digital transformation for telco organizations worldwide by offering customers with superior experience across the entire customer journey. Whale Cloud is a Chinese-based company that provides Cloud, Analytics and AI-based software solutions to Telecom operators, Industrial enterprises, and Government sectors.

The new alliance will leverage the Whale Cloud 20+ years of experience in the market, their expertise in enabling business and operational innovation for customers in 80+ countries, and Creatio's award-winning offering. New partners believe that the combination of their strengths will empower organizations to increase the bottom line and substantially grow through rapid workflows automation, operational excellence, and streamlined customer relationship management.

"Our core focus is to enable organizations globally with the enterprise-ready no-code platform that allows both IT and business users to automate workflows and create apps in a blink of an eye. With this partnership we are aiming to combine compelling digital experience and expertise from both sides to provide customers worldwide with cutting-edge solutions and top-notch services," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

Whale Cloud targets to fast-track the digital transformation process of the telecom industry and extend the benefits of this transformation across industries and marketplaces to help service providers, enterprises, and governments to create massive value in the digital economy.

"Two is better than one—by cooperating with Creatio, we are able to expand our solution portfolio and serve our customers better than ever. Seamless experience, reduced friction, and increased revenue can be achieved by this strategic collaboration," said Steven Cho, Chief Marketing Officer at Whale Cloud international.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

About Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd ("Whale Cloud") is a leading technology company specializing in telecom software development and delivery, cloud computing, big data analytics, AI-enabled service operations, IoT, smart city solutions and other professional services including planning and consulting. Founded in 2003, the company provides services to various market segments including telecom operators, governments, and enterprises around the world. Formerly known as ZTEsoft, Whale Cloud was later invested by China's largest technology and eCommerce giant in the year 2018. At present, Whale Cloud's business scope extends from telecom markets to vertical industries. It has built its core competitiveness in communications software, operation services, cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, and Internet architecture. For more information, please visit https://online.iwhalecloud.com/

