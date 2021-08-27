Creatio Partners With A Leading Solutions & Consultancy Services Provider In Turkey, PeraNet

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its partnership with PeraNet. One of the leading solutions and consultancy services companies in Turkey joins forces with Creatio to provide organizations in the region with a cutting-edge solution that empowers any employee to automate business ideas in minutes.

Sharing common values of excellence, expertise and innovation PeraNet and Creatio are committed to helping organizations get the most benefit with no-code approach to their automation projects. This partnership mission is to help midsize and large enterprises address IT challenges that create obstacles to long-term business success.

Established in 2012, PeraNet provides consultancy to brands on digitalization with expert applications used around the world for many different stages from the first contact on customer experience to after-sales support.

" As PeraNet, we have witnessed many successes since 2012 by providing projects in the field of CRM and Customer Support Systems and by our consultancy services we provide in the digitalization process of brands. We are excited to offer intelligent products to our partners that can easily automate their business processes thanks to our collaboration with Creatio, which operates in 110 countries around the world with hundreds of partners," said Umut Mazgal, General Manager of PeraNet.

" We are striving to help more companies around the world streamline customer-facing and operational workflows thus gain a genuine competitive advantage to boost profits and more effectively engage their customers. This strategic alliance of PeraNet and Creatio will allow businesses in Turkey future-proof their tech strategies with the top-notch no-code platform for industry workflow automation and CRM," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

Creatio combines an intuitive no-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and process automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions that can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create solutions.

About CreatioCreatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

