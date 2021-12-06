Creatio For CRNtv: We Help Partners Capitalize On The Rising Trend Of No-code For CRM & Workflow Automation

Creatio's SVP of Global Channels Alex Donchuk together with Tata Consultancy Services' Michael Kappelmann talk about the Creatio partner program at CRNtv

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio's Alex Donchuk together with Tata Consultancy Services' Michael Kappelmann made an appearance on The Partner Program Pitch by CRNtv. CRNtv welcomes software providers to share with the audience what makes their channel program unique.

In the latest episode, Creatio's Senior Vice President of Global Channels spotlights how the company is helping partners capitalize on the rising trend of no-code for CRM and workflow automation, the key benefits of the Creatio partner program, and why global system integrators and consultants choose to work with Creatio. To uncover all the ins and out, the host also invited Michael Kappelmann, Global Head of Partnerships with SAP, Enterprise SaaS & Alliances Europe at Tata Consultancy Services. TCS has been Creatio's partner since 2019, and named #3 in 2021 Solution Providers 500 by CRN.

Creatio has a partner-driven strategy, is passionate about partners' growth, and collaborates with 700 organizations globally including GSIs and local integrators. The company has developed an award-winning partner program that includes the following unbeatable advantages:

Joint go-to-market strategy tailored for the needs of the partners' business. The highest commission rates in the industry. Partnership assignments to all prospects and clients. Dedicated teams with one single mission to make partners successful. Infinite marketplace opportunities to grow the partners' business.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

The full episode of The Partner Program Pitch with Creatio and Tata Consultancy Services is available here.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

