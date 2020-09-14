Creating More Job Opportunities: Amazon Hiring 100,000 New Full- And Part-Time Employees Across The U.S. And Canada

Amazon (Nasdaq:AMZN) continues to provide opportunities for regular full-time and part-time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network as it expands its footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live.

Amazon (Nasdaq:AMZN) continues to provide opportunities for regular full-time and part-time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network as it expands its footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live. Today the company announced that it is hiring an additional 100,000 regular employment opportunities throughout the U.S. and Canada on top of the 33,000 Corporate and Technology jobs announced last week. The roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, and in select cities Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 to new hires. On top of Amazon's minimum $15 wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include health, vision and dental insurance from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon's innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

"We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites," said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. "We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of $15 per hour or more across those buildings and in our network. Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety. Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we're providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners."

Hiring for the new roles is already underway. Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.

Amazon has already opened over 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada in 2020 to serve customers. Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 600,000 jobs in the U.S across its corporate offices and operations sites, and invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation. You can see all the states with jobs available at amazon.com/apply but some of the locations with the most roles include:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

In addition to job creation, Amazon is committed to being a good neighbor in the communities where its employees live and work. Over the last five months alone, Amazon's Operations team has positively impacted the lives of millions of people, donating $6 million to non-profit organizations from coast to coast. This is in addition to Amazon's ongoing efforts to inspire and increase access to STEM and computer science education via initiatives such as Amazon Future Engineer, the commitment to addressing right now need of children and their families by increasing access to food, shelter, and basic goods and continuing relief efforts globally.

