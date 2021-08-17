Create Your Own Two-Year Marriage Contract©. Be Married Forever - Two-years At A Time.

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You do not need therapy. You need education! You will not look back. Instead, you will plan for your futures. Is it time to improve or reignite your love connection for each other, two years at a time?

The Two-Year Marriage Contract Online Workshop is ideal for:Married couples who want to improve their marriage — Unmarried couples in a relationship — Couples in the LGBTQIA community — Engaged couples with plans to marry — Married or unmarried couples considering divorce or who are estranged. — We do NOT accept unmarried teen couples in the workshop.

You will negotiate seven areas in the workshop

We are slowly entering a post-pandemic world. Everything has changed because we have changed. In many cases, couples have been over-exposed to each other during these difficult months of Covid-19 and the stress has created distance between them.

Sex :Happiness and satisfaction can inspire a good sex life. A good sex life does not create happiness and satisfaction in a marriage.

Money :Couples struggling with their financial situations talk about their lack of money or their fear of not having enough money.

Fair Fighting : If one of you wins, you both lose.

Family & Friends : Your friendships are an opportunity to have some of your basic needs met, and to meet some of the basic needs for your friends.

Routines & Habits : Negotiate the small adjustments in your routines and habits to accommodate life's changes.

Living Arrangements : The time and effort you put into your surroundings demonstrates your desire to create a home base together. On the other hand, a fine home does not create a happy marriage.

Social Expectations :Stop blaming your spouse. Talk about the areas you would each like to be explore with or without your spouse.

When Phyllis and Colle met in 1996, they authored the original book and workshop for the Two-Year Marriage Contract and taught it for three years. During those three years, they fell in love and married in 1999 and have continued to teach their work with couples for twenty-five years.

"We've seen it all, and we've heard it all, and we're here to teach what we've learned in a simple and understandable way to improve your relationship, and you'll have some fun along the way."

Phyllis and Colle Davis PhyllisDavis@two-year-marriage-contract.com804-467-3752

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/create-your-own-two-year-marriage-contract-be-married-forever--two-years-at-a-time-301357213.html

SOURCE The Two-Year-Marriage-Contract