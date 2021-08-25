Create Your Dream Manicure With New Custom Nail Polish Maker Color Fusion!

Make It Real is calling all fashionistas to customize and create the ultimate at-home spa experience!

PIKESVILLE, Md., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Make It Real, leading children's toy manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of their brand new Color Fusion ™ Nail Polish Maker. The Color Fusion line joins a roster of beauty and fashion products made to inspire creativity in children, tweens and young adults. Launching this fall, the Color Fusion product line will also include a Nail Dryer and polish refill packs for the full at-home spa experience.

The Color Fusion Nail Polish Maker allows children ages 8+ the chance to create over 200 custom nail polish colors. With three easy steps users can match, make and mix custom colors to customize their nails with glossy or shimmer style finishes. Through innovative patent pending technology Color Fusion uses a trio of pigments to create a wide range of nail polish options custom to the user's preferences. Perfected your favorite polish color? Keep your personalized color in one of the brush cap bottles to use again.

"With creativity in mind, we wanted to create something that took personalization and imagination to the next level," said Gena Lavallee, Make It Real's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The innovation behind the full Color Fusion line is one-of-a-kind and never seen in the market before. We anticipate it will be the must-have on every tween fashionista's wish list!"

The Color Fusion Nail Polish Maker uses a water based nail polish formula, product tested and safe for kids. Included in the kit, kids can create up to 120 manicures or pedicures with the base product and test out fun nail art with the nail styling tools! When they need a polish change, refill packs can be purchased for continued use.

Keep the creativity flowing through the companion app available on iOS and Android devices to explore the full range of capabilities with the Color Fusion Nail Polish Maker. Create custom colors with color matching technology, search through a library of colors to find the color recipe and experiment with unique nail art design tutorials!

"The companion app is a fantastic tool to use with the Nail Polish Maker," said Gena Lavallee. "Take a photo of your favorite shirt and the app will provide the custom formula to input into your nail polish maker, along with a complimentary color. Create, paint and match your nails to your outfits or accessories. At-home manicures have never been so fun!"

The Color Fusion Nail Polish Maker, Nail Dryer and refill packs will be available at Target in September 2021. The base unit retails for $39.99, the nail dryer $24.99 and the refill packs are $14.99.

Color Fusion made its grand debut at the Toy Insider's summer influencer and media event, Sweet Suite this July. Make It Real is putting forward an extensive marketing program including influencer and celebrity seeding, social media promotions and YouTube content. To keep up with the latest nail art trends and product announcements, follow Color Fusion on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok !

About Make It Real

Founded in 2016, Make It Real is on a mission to inspire! With toys that spark creativity and build confidence, Make It Real aims to shape pathways toward creative careers and inspire kids to turn their dreams into their reality. Founders Isaac and Sara Wolman are parents who wanted to create a brand that would encourage kids to dream big and provide them the tools needed to make those dreams come true.

Make It Real manufactures and distributes beautiful creative products for tweens around the world. Every product created is an experience that gives aspiring young creators a window into the real world of design and creativity.

