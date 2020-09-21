Create Quality School Day Meals With Simple Shortcuts

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The seemingly constant rush of hectic school days and nights often leaves busy families feeling like there's no time for a homemade meal around the table. However, taking shortcuts that don't skip out on quality can mean more time together enjoying flavorful dishes without spending hours in the kitchen.

For starters, an easy yet filling breakfast like these Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffins can help you begin your day the right way while calling for a simple list of ingredients and just a few steps.

Perfect for grabbing on the way out the door to power you through the day or enjoying at home as you manage double duty as parent and best teacher on the block. They're made with ground turkey sausage, eggs, melty cheddar cheese and Success Tri-Color Quinoa, which is simplified even more by the "boil-in-bag" cooking process. Just add water to a saucepan, drop the convenient BPA-free bag into the water, boil 10 minutes and remove with a fork for a no-measure, no-mess shortcut.

When the dinner bell dings at the end of a long day of learning, feed your family an effortless recipe that allows the oven to do most of the work. The array of flavors and textures in these Vegetable and Rice Power Bowls can bring warmth to your loved ones while requiring little effort.

Sweet and buttery flavors of maple-roasted sweet potatoes, butternut squash and beets pair with the convenience, taste, texture and quality of Success Jasmine Rice, lentils, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette for an abundance of flavors that help recharge and refuel with loads of nutrients combined in one comforting dish.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese MuffinsTotal time: 30 minutesServings: 16

1 bag Success Tri-Color Quinoa nonstick cooking spray1 package (9.6 ounces) cooked turkey sausage crumbles2 cups prepared baking mix1 cup cheddar cheese1 cup milk4 whole eggs, lightly beaten maple syrup (optional)

Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Preheat oven to 400 F. Coat 16 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.

In large bowl, combine quinoa, sausage, baking mix and cheese. Stir in milk and eggs; blend well.

Pour 3/4 cup mixture into each muffin cup.

Bake 18-20 minutes.

Serve warm with maple syrup, if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

Substitution: In place of baking mix, substitute 2 cups all-purpose flour plus 1 tablespoon baking powder and 1 pinch of salt.

Vegetable and Rice Power BowlsTotal time: 45 minutesServings: 6

2 cups chopped butternut squash2 cups chopped sweet potatoes3 tablespoons olive oil, divided1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves1 tablespoon maple syrup1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper2 cups peeled, chopped beets2 bags Success Jasmine Rice4 cups mixed greens1 can (15 ounces) brown lentils, drained and rinsed1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese1/3 cup pumpkin seeds1/2 cup prepared balsamic dressing

Preheat oven to 400 F. In large bowl, toss together butternut squash, sweet potatoes, 2 tablespoons oil, thyme, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Arrange in single layer on parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

In same bowl, toss beets with remaining oil until well coated; add to baking sheet with butternut squash and sweet potatoes. Bake 30-35 minutes, or until golden brown and tender.

Prepare rice according to package directions; divide among six bowls. Top each with greens, roasted vegetables, lentils, goat cheese and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with balsamic dressing.

