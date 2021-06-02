Create A French-Inspired Brunch For The French Open - Courtesy Of Tennis Channel, High Hampton & EMeals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluffy crepes with homemade strawberry preserves, prosciutto-cheese croissants, and poached egg salad topped with croutons and bacon served over frisée lettuce, oh my! It's the perfect French-inspired brunch menu for tennis fans watching this year's Roland-Garros Grand Slam tournament beamed from Paris on Tennis Channel - complete with recipes brought to you by meal planning service eMeals and the historic High Hampton in Cashiers, NC.

A taste of France:eMeals' French Open Brunch menu features recipes created by High Hampton Executive Chef Scott Franqueza that are specifically designed for watching Tennis Channel's continuous coverage of the French Open through June 13. Available to eMeals subscribers on the service's app and to non-subscribers free of charge at htps://emeals.com/FrenchOpen/, the lineup also includes a fresh fruit and yogurt parfait, hanger steak and eggs with potato hash, and a classic Champagne-based French 76 cocktail.

Simple to make and web-shoppable: Just select the dishes you want to make, and eMeals will automatically generate a grocery list enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the French Open Brunch landing page.

Sweepstakes opportunity:As a bonus, when you visit htps://emeals.com/FrenchOpen/ to see the French Open Brunch recipes, you can enter a sweepstakes for a three-night stay at the recently restored High Hampton in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains along with tennis-related prizes supplied by Tennis Channel.

Free trial:If you're not an eMeals subscriber, you can sign up for a free 14-day trial at www.emeals.com. Choose from 15 dinner plans for different eating styles (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Vegetarian and more), and download eMeals' free mobile app to access recipes, step-by-step instructions and shopping list functionality. You'll find the French Open Brunch menu in the app's Occasions Plan.

Dinner made easy:Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style as well as the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks. Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month.

About eMealseMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

About High HamptonHigh Hampton, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has inspired residents and guests to connect with nature and each other for nearly 100 years. Located in Cashiers, North Carolina, in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, High Hampton's breathtaking backdrop invites you to make yourself at home in its rustic elegance. Amenities at this 3,600-foot elevation, 1,400-acre property include a 12-room Inn, Cottages, spa, a scenic mountain golf course redesigned by Tom Fazio, tennis and pickle ball courts, 15 miles of hiking trails, a 15-acre private lake for swimming, boating, fishing, and other water-related activities and top-notch high country cuisine. High Hampton reopened in April 2021 after a thoughtful renovation elevating service, comfort and amenities.

