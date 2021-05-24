Creatd's Vocal Platform Surpasses 1 Million Creators

- In less than five years since launch, Vocal has amassed over 1 million registered creators, including 25,000 premium Vocal+ subscribers, and projects that it will hit 100,000 premium members by year-end.

FORT LEE, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced that its flagship platform, Vocal , has reached 1 million creators ahead of schedule. The announcement comes just one week after the Company announced that it achieved a new record of over 25,000 premium subscribers and reaffirmed its projection of reaching over 100,000 Vocal+ subscribers by year-end 2021.

To support its freemium and premium subscriber growth, the Company intends to continue to invest across multiple areas of its business, including a series of product enhancements and infrastructure updates anticipated to be rolled out on Vocal this year.

Commenting on the Company's latest milestone, Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer said, "This 1 million creator milestone signifies Vocal's flourishing creator community, but also has implications that extend far beyond that. There is a unique level of opportunity inherent in a 'freemium to premium' SaaS model like Vocal's, and those effects become increasingly evident when a platform reaches a critical mass like ours did today. Having now surpassed the 1 million creator mark, we expect this milestone will yield an increase in the pace of conversions to the Vocal+ premium tier going forward."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

