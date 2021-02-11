Creatd's Vocal Platform Enhances Subscribers' Earning Power With Introduction Of Creator Bonuses

FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, Vocal for Brands, Creatd Partners, and Seller's Choice, today announced the rollout of Creator Bonuses, the latest of a suite of new features being released on the Vocal platform throughout 2021.

When the Vocal platform first launched in December of 2016, it offered creators a single means of monetization: Reads. This feature was followed by the introduction of Tips in 2018, which enabled creators to receive micropayments from their audience. In 2019, the Company began facilitating introductions between creators and brands like Vimeo and Daily Harvest through its Vocal for Brands offering. 2020 saw the launch of Vocal Challenges, giving creators the opportunity to participate and compete for cash prizes. Today, with the launch of Creator Bonuses, Vocal has given its creators yet another unique avenue to be rewarded for their creativity.

The Creator Bonus feature enables the Vocal team to add money directly to a creator's existing Wallet balance. The Vocal team will reward creators with Bonuses to celebrate accomplishments such as reaching a 'Reads' milestone, winning a Challenge, or as a thank you to creators who support the Vocal community by liking, sharing, or sending tips to fellow creators. Bonuses are expected to help creators accrue more in total earnings, while enabling the Vocal team to give back to its creators more directly and efficiently.

Justin Maury, Creatd's President and Head of Product, commented, "The growth of our platform is dependent on our ability to provide continued incentive for creators to call Vocal their home base. Bonuses provide the opportunity for us to show appreciation to creators that exemplify the Vocal ideology."

Eligibility to receive Bonuses applies to the entire Vocal community, including both Vocal+ premium creators as well as the near 900,000 freemium creators. Maury's full remarks regarding this new feature, including sample criteria for receiving Creator Bonuses, are available in his published Vocal story: https://vocal.media/resources/introducing-creator-bonuses-on-vocal .

Among the upcoming 2021 Vocal updates will be the addition of new Vocal communities which are expected to gain the attention of new creators and drive Creatd's expansion into new audiences.

