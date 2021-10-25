Creatd Announces Second NFT Drop: The Trump Photographs

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of the OG Gallery, today announced its second non-fungible token (NFT) art drop. The Company's second NFT offering captures a high-interest asset of the OG Collection: a series of three photographs of former President Donald Trump. The photographs were first unearthed by Creatd founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer within the collection, acquired from creditors of Bob Guccione. Guccione, an artist and photographer, was the CEO of General Media, the company behind such iconic magazines as Longevity, Viva, Penthouse, and OMNI.

The one-of-a-kind NFT is being offered by the OG Gallery through the OpenSea platform and features three candid images of a young Donald Trump, captured as he signs the breast of a model, surrounded by a crowd at a large formal gala. The asking price for the Trump photo NFT is 240 ETH, and includes the original high-resolution JPG of the photograph, plus a large scale 1/1 print of the photograph in a gilded frame, all authenticated by the OG Collection curation team.

This is the first time the Company has made these historic images available for sale, though their existence has long since been publicized, including in stories by the New York Times , Wall Street Journal and other national publications. The unique story of the 'Donald Trump Pictures' was previously chronicled by Frommer in a story published on Vocal.

Commented Frommer, "They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the Trump photographs are no exception. We have waited a long time to sell these priceless images which were captured decades before they took on the significance and symbolism they hold today. For more about the drop, and how Creatd's NFT strategy is evolving, read my latest piece on Vocal ."

To view the newly listed NFT, available now for purchase, please visit the OG Gallery site .

The company's first NFT art drop concluded last month, with all six of its featured artworks having been sold, including one purchased by Frommer personally. Creatd intends to continue to release unique NFTs as it works diligently on the creation of a broader platform, to service both its extensive asset library and potential collaborations with creators from across its ecosystem.

Commented Creatd co-CEO Laurie Weisberg, "These pictures represent an opportunity to inspire conversation, and debate perspectives, from sharing light hearted wisecracks to ardent political judgments. On a broader level, today's release furthers the Creatd team's vision, to continue exploring the NFT space and capitalize on the economic opportunities it can foster for the creator community."

For updates on new NFT releases and other information, please follow the OG Gallery on Twitter: @og_gallery .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform.

