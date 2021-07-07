Creality To Launch Ender-7, The Fastest Printer

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality is launching its yet of the fastest product at 2 p.m. EDT on June 23, 2021 ( 2 a.m. Beijing time on June 24, 2021). It is known to be the fastest of Ender series, FDM line, Creality showcase, and even of the consumer FDM market.

Highest speed

Compared with the FDM counterparts, Ender-7 enjoys a high printing speed of 250 mm per second—when many of the homogeneous products carry the printing speed of 200 mm or 150mm per second, it remarkably outperforms them, setting up another new benchmark for the printing industry.

High precision line a r rail

Ender-7 adopts the high precision linear rail which embraces high precision positioning, lower abrasion and stable performance under high-speed motion. This simplified design can bear the torque from multiple directions and it is widely used in industries including machine tool and automation.

Core-XY motion structure

Ender-7 ensures both its accuracy and speed by utilizing the Core-XY structure equipped with dual motors running parallelly with coordinated operations in X or Y- axis direction. Compared with a 3D printer based on Cartesian motion, Core XY 's dual motors' action synchronously will be more stable than a single motor controlling one axis.

Large molten pool

Its customized nozzle of large molten pool holds the volume of the melting chamber up to 50mm³, and the dimension of heating block increases to 4000mm³, this not only enables it to fully melt the filament, but ensures smooth feeding even when printing at high speed.

Large power motor

Generally, 42-48 stepper motor is widely used in the printing industry, but Ender-7 employs the Core-XY structure, which moves at a higher speed, the 42-48 motor leans to be easier to lose steps during high-speed motion, Creality uses the customized stepper motors of 42-60 to avoid this problem. With the motors of larger transmission torque, Core-XY structure can maintain its stability and high precision during even high-speed motion.

High-speed cooling fan

The dual high speed cooling fans with butterfly-shaped wing duct design greatly improves the wind volume by 169%. While the printing speed has been improved by its super motivation, rapid cooling will be much more necessary when stereotyping, strong wind volume clears this concern and ensures its printing quality.

It will be available to be ordered after its release through Creality's own platforms or its various vendors online on June 23 of US Eastern Time at the price of $699. Shipment will be organized to start at the end of June. As such a more professionally targeted product of Creality, this will be a cost-effective deal to take this punch hand home.

