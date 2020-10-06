CRE Simple's Software Accelerates Growth With Over $1B In Managed Deals, Increased Broker User Adoption, And New Product Offerings

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE Simple, Inc., a leading provider of SaaS solutions for Commercial Real Estate (CRE) transactions, is helping real estate investors avoid costly errors and delays while giving brokers and lenders new tools to standardize data, intelligently manage workflow and documents, and streamline communication across every stakeholder in a CRE deal.

"Every mistake in a CRE deal costs time and money for every stakeholder involved," said CRE Simple, Inc, co-founder and CEO Brian Thompson. "With thousands of data points, hundreds of documents, and over seventy people involved in every transaction, a single piece of data can be re-entered 26 times over the course of a six-month transaction. The opportunity for errors is immense. With an average transaction value of $3 million and high stakes tax implications, even the smallest error can result in costly rework for everyone involved and higher costs for the investor."

CRE Simple's OneSource SaaS platform employs proprietary deal management and market intelligence software, and financial grade security, to provide speed, certainty, and transparency to every stage of the deal process. The OneSource platform is offered to CRE brokers and lenders through two customer specific products, OneSource Broker and OneSource Lender.

OneSource is available as a browser-based desktop and mobile application and has already managed over $1 billion in transactions for small and medium sized brokers and lenders who can now benefit from a secure, remote, and reliable platform that provides a single source of truth for a transaction.

"CRE Simple's solution is purpose-built for CRE, leveraging 3 prior years of product development in partnership with national capital partners. Our best-in-class collaboration and data management tools are ready to use immediately without costly integration or set-up time," said CTO, Jon Burlinson. "Instead of spending months trying to integrate disparate technology solutions, our customers can now deploy a single purpose-built solution in minutes across their team and customers, saving tens of thousands of dollars and allowing them to focus on building their core business."

More than 80 CRE brokerage and lending companies use OneSource to manage their quotes, financing, deal terms, documentation, and communications across their deals and transaction stakeholders.

"We are managing hundreds of quotes and deals in real-time and needed a solution that allowed our team to securely collaborate and work remotely," said BMC Capital CEO, Keith Van Arsdale. "OneSource has allowed us to provide real-time market financing intelligence to our customers, and remotely coordinate quotes and deals across our entire team, providing BMC with a critical competitive advantage in today's dynamic market environment."

New product tiers for OneSource Broker are available immediately, providing a new way for Brokers to try the platform for specific deals for free with a Starter license. Brokers with a higher deal volume can sign-up online for a Professional license. Larger brokerages and lenders with specific integration needs can contact CRE Simple for an introduction to OneSource for Enterprise license. All Enterprise licenses come with unlimited deals, templates, and collaborators.

CRE Simple's OneSource platform is currently available online at www.cresimple.com to meet the deal management needs of brokers and lenders of all sizes.

About CRE Simple

CRE Simple's mission is to reinvent CRE deals through connected software that brings speed, certainty and transparency to every transaction. CRE Simple empowers every participant in a CRE deal by providing access to standardized digital data, workflow, and documents, while intelligently coordinating communication across every stakeholder. Headquartered in Oakland, CA, CRE Simple is backed by leading investors FinVC, Grand Ventures, Sandalphon Capital, and is a National Association of Realtors REACH Accelerator winner in 2019.

For more information: www.cresimple.com

Press contact:

Michael Mortarotti415.805.8305 press@cresimple.com

