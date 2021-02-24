CRC Surface Technologies Adds Honorable Gregory J. Slavonic, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.) As Vice Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

The former Under Secretary of the Navy (Acting) will aid CRC's focus on the defense industry.

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Timothy Jeffries, the Co-Owner, Executive Chairman & CEO of CRC Surface Technologies, and ChemResearch Company, Inc., announced that the Honorable Gregory J. Slavonic, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (Retired) and former Under Secretary of the Navy (Acting), has joined the company board of directors as Vice Chairman. Admiral Slavonic will aid CRC's strong focus on the defense and aerospace industries, and he will assist Mr. Jeffries with his ownership commitment and executive efforts to support the revitalized leadership team, improve company culture, engage strategic customers, and expand strategic services.

Mr. Jeffries stated, "Our values-based CRC team is humbled and honored to have Admiral Slavonic join our company board of directors as Vice Chairman. His diverse, multi-decade service to our country is extraordinary. His professional background and leadership wisdom are immense, and his strategic contributions and high impact will be transformative for our 66-year-old company. With his insights and coaching, CRC is better positioned to rapidly expand our customer outreach, quality services, and strategic inflection."

Regarding his new role, Admiral Slavonic stated, "I am honored with the opportunity Mr. Jeffries has extended me to join the CRC family. Efficiency and productivity are the cornerstones for the success the company has experienced over the years. Under the leadership of Mr. Jeffries, the organization will continue to build to meet business demands for quality and workmanship. I look forward to working with the leadership team in navigating the many challenges ahead to grow market share and ensure the stability of the company."

Admiral Slavonic joins Mr. Jeffries on a revamped and reenergized CRC Board of Directors that features Mr. Dennis Dunn, Managing Partner, D2 Equity Capital LLC, as Treasurer, Ms. Alicia Utley, Owner, Infinite Tax Solutions LLC, as Secretary, and Dr. Mary Frances Jeffries, Headmaster, Archway Classical Academy Veritas and Co-Owner of CRC, as organizational leadership counsel to Mr. Jeffries.

Founded in 1954, CRC Surface Technologies, www.chemresearchco.com, is an AS9100 and NADCAP certified, ITAR registered single-source metal finishing service provider for the aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, electronics, and heavy equipment industries. The multi-shift 65,000 square foot processing facility is the largest special processing facility in Arizona and offers over 33 plating and chemical processing services. CRC's regional and national customers include BAE Systems, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Bombardier Aerospace, General Electric, Goodrich, Hamilton Sundstrand, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Parker Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Spirit AeroSystems, and SpaceX.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crc-surface-technologies-adds-honorable-gregory-j-slavonic-rear-admiral-us-navy-ret-as-vice-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-301234332.html

SOURCE CRC Surface Technologies