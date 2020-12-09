CRC Recognized With Leadership Level Ranking For 2020 Climate Disclosure By CDP

California Resources Corporation (CRC) - Get Report received an A- from CDP for its 2020 climate disclosure, securing a top score at CDP's Leadership Level. CRC once again received the highest ranking among all U.S. oil and gas companies, tying for first with one other U.S.-based E&P with global operations. Scoring at CDP's Leadership Level for two years in a row further highlights CRC's differentiated value as a dedicated and dependable energy producer for Californians with 2030 Sustainability Goals that align with California's, as highlighted in our recent 2019 Sustainability Report.

Todd Stevens, President and CEO of CRC, noted, "We are extremely pleased with CDP's ranking of our 2020 climate disclosure at its leadership level for the second year in a row. This ranking underscores CRC's strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, and the dedication of our workforce to safely, responsibly and sustainably meet California's energy demand while abiding by the high standards Californians expect. Our 2030 Sustainability Goals and ESG principles are a strategic differentiator among Global and North American energy producers, and we look forward to advancing our industry-leading sustainability projects that we believe are integral to achieving California's climate goals under the Paris Climate Accord."

CDP is an international non-profit that developed a robust global evaluation and scoring system to assess the world's companies on their environmental transparency and performance. CDP scoring measures the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. The complete list of ratings of companies from around the world can be found at https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

For more information about sustainability at CRC, please visit our Sustainability page at https://crc.com/sustainability.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. CRC operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

About CDP

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world's economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action.

