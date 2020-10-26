CRC Group Funds National Alliance High School Program At Duncanville ISD

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announces the launch of the CISR High School Program at Duncanville ISD in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announces the launch of the CISR High School Program at Duncanville ISD in Texas. Over one hundred 11 th and 12 th grade students are enrolled for the program's 2020-2021 term. This learning opportunity is made possible by a grant from CRC Group, a wholesale & specialty insurance provider spanning commercial, group & individual, and specialty programs.

Duncanville High School adopted the CISR High School program as part of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings meant to help students earn rewarding careers and success after graduation. The program offers students the opportunity to earn the CISR student certification - a high demand, high wage and nationally recognized insurance designation.

CTE Advocate, Michelle Williams, Ph.D., said this about the addition of the program: "The generous CRC grant helps us provide the CISR High School program to further the mission of Duncanville ISD. We are excited to offer the CISR program to students so they can earn the skills needed to achieve lifelong success and contribute to our society. By acquiring the CISR student certification, students are given a significant advantage once they enter the workforce. One very attractive component of this program is the included industry training and CISR credentialing our teachers receive from The National Alliance for Insurance & Education Research."

With the CRC first-year grant, Duncanville ISD will be able to perpetuate funding for the CISR High School program for additional school terms.

Jack Elliot, CRC Group Chief Administrative Officer and CISR Board Chairman had this to say about the grant award: "CRC Group is very excited about the opportunities that are possible for students when Duncanville High School and The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research work together. We are happy to kick-off the CISR High School Program. We believe in doing the right thing and providing positive opportunities in the insurance industry. Everyone wins when we provide solid paths toward success for our students."

