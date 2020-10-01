Crayon 5-Year Anniversary

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October 1, 2020 marks the 5th Anniversary of Crayon, a global leader in IT and digital transformation.

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October 1, 2020 marks the 5th Anniversary of Crayon, a global leader in IT and digital transformation. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has over 1,600 employees across approximately 50 locations worldwide.

Crayon will host a live virtual anniversary party on October 15, 2020 at noon Central Time, including giveaways for attendees as well as highlights from the previous five years. The event will be hosted on Facebook Live and will be open to the public.

" We started Crayon in 1999 as a Norwegian software licensing company. As our customer base expanded, so did we, reaching the United States in 2015.

"We stay connected with our Norwegian roots, and our explosive growth in the United States, has made this 5-Year Anniversary exciting as we continue to investment in Crayon US to make it the success we know it will be," said Glenn Orcutt, CEO of Crayon US.

Crayon holds over 600 certifications on a wide range of technology solutions and covers 80 percent of the global market. With its streamlined approach to bringing cost savings and value to organizations through advisory, consulting, and software asset management services, Crayon helps companies rightsize their IT estates placing them in a position to digitally transform and innovate.

Having been selected as the Microsoft AI Machine Learning Partner of the Year in 2019, Crayon has built upon its ability to optimize on-premises and multi-cloud environments by helping companies innovate with artificial intelligence and machine learning solution.

Crayon was recently announced as the #1 fastest-growing company in North Texas by Dallas Business Journal, with 2019 revenue checking in at $203 million. Crayon's 550 percent growth over the past three years in the United States landed them this top spot on the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 list.

Glenn Orcutt added, "We are looking forward to celebrating along with our customers, partners, employees, and investors on October 15 during this informal, interactive anniversary event. We also welcome future customers and members of the community to join us."

Crayon helps customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful digital transformation journey through a reliable services framework allowing our customers to right-size and optimize their IT estates to unlock technology's potential and innovation.

