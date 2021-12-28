Crayola Experience Debuts Crayola's First Fully Animated Theater Show Attraction; Introduces New-To-The-World Crayola Characters

EASTON, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola Experience, Crayola's premier entertainment venue, has unveiled its first fully animated theater show featuring its iconic crayon characters and introducing two never-before-seen Crayola characters.

Crayola Experience attraction debuts brand's first fully animated theater show featuring iconic crayon characters.

The new attraction for 2022, "Chaos & Creativity," peels back the wrapper to show kids the colorful chaos of running the most creative place on earth—Crayola Experience. The larger-than-life, immersive, and interactive family destination debuted the Chaos & Creativity show at its Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona locations.

There's a little bit of chaos and a lot of creativity in the new show, which presents two new Crayola characters—Periwinkle and Cat. Join Crayola crayon characters behind the scenes at the Crayola Experience Command Central where a new intern finds himself running the show. See the antics 'Perry" gets caught up in as he makes a new friend and gains confidence in himself.

Bigger, brighter and bolder than ever, the colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity, and experience color in a whole new way. With five venues ranging from 20,000 to 60,000 square feet, Crayola Experience engages more than 1.5 million kids and adults annually in activities inspired by and incorporating proprietary Crayola products and technologies.

Crayola recently announced that it is looking to develop licensing partner to license and develop new iterations of Crayola Experience and extend its location-based entertainment footprint domestically and internationally.

The brand's flagship attraction is located in Easton, Pa., the birthplace of Crayola crayons. Other locations include Orlando, Fla.; Mall of America ( Bloomington, Minn.); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz.

Visual assets for Chaos & Creativity: https://www.crayolagallery.com/c/bf7acaxy

Contact:Connie Walker cwalker@crayola.com484-538-7571

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crayola-experience-debuts-crayolas-first-fully-animated-theater-show-attraction-introduces-new-to-the-world-crayola-characters-301451070.html

SOURCE Crayola Experience