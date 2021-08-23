CRAWFORD® Acquires Edjuster, Contents Valuation Service And Platform

Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has acquired edjuster, a technology-driven field and desktop contents claims handling solutions company.

edjuster is the established leader in contents services with 20 years of recognized experience in both the U.S. and Canada. This solution operates on a proprietary contents management platform that offers a full-featured, easy-to-use contents inventory and valuation solution for both high severity complex claims and high-volume, small claims. The acquisition of edjuster adds a digital component to Crawford's existing contents valuation service, expands Crawford's current capabilities in North America and supports its purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities.

According to Pat Van Bakel, president, Loss Adjusting, North America, "This combination will bring together Crawford's global reach and expansive services with edjuster's digital capabilities and niche expertise. We are excited to join forces with this established and expanding company. Their proven execution capability, strong client relationships, solid technology platform and scalable operating model will allow us to offer more robust digital services to Crawford customers."

"This acquisition is a tremendous fit for edjuster given the synergies between our organizations. The opportunity to become part of a much larger claims operation covering all of North America provides invaluable expertise to the Crawford suite of services and adds enormous depth and flexibility to our existing capabilities both in the field and behind the desk," said Andy Williams, edjuster's chief executive officer.

Crawford Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Verma added, "At Crawford, we have a relentless pursuit of service excellence, and edjuster's ability to combine technology and people takes us one step closer to our goal to reimagine the claims ecosystem. Additionally, this combination will help us achieve our envisioned future and brand promise, making Crawford the embedded partner of choice in the insurance industry."

