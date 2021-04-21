Crawford Contractor Connection® Contact Center Receives J.D. Power Certification For Fifth Consecutive Year

Contractor Connection®, a division of Crawford & Company®, and the largest independently managed property repair network with more than 6,000 general and specialty contractors servicing the insurance industry, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive...

Contractor Connection®, a division of Crawford & Company®, and the largest independently managed property repair network with more than 6,000 general and specialty contractors servicing the insurance industry, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for phone support under the J.D. Power 2020 Certified Customer Service Program℠.

"Contractor Connection proudly accepts this distinguished certification from J.D. Power in recognizing the quality work of our customer contact center," said Larry Thomas, global president of Crawford Platform Solutions. "We work tirelessly to employ an innovative, digitized managed repair processes to ensure we consistently deliver exceptional customer service to all we serve, aligning with our purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities."

The J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program certification acknowledges a strong commitment by the Contractor Connection team to provide "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience." To become certified, the contact center successfully passed an evaluation of dozens of best practices that encompass integration of Voice of the Customer and Voice of the Employee insights into business operations. In addition, as part of its evaluation, J.D. Power conducted a random survey of Contractor Connection customers. Receiving the certification requires the contact center to perform in the top 20 percent of resulting customer service scores, which are based on benchmarks established in J.D. Power's cross-industry customer satisfaction research.

Contractor Connection maintains an extensive network of more than 6,000 contractors who specialize in emergency response, general repairs, disaster restoration and all manner of general residential and commercial restoration work, all of which is backed by a five-year contractor workmanship warranty. The company has continued more than 25 consecutive years of growth, and in 2020, handled more than $3 billion in projects. Contractor Connection currently operates in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K. and Australia, delivering reduced cycle times, estimate accuracy and proven customer satisfaction.

As the insurance industry's largest network of credentialed contractors, Contractor Connection is trusted by market-leading insurance carriers to deliver consistent quality service at the time of need when property damages occur to help restore the lives of the insured.

"In 2020, we handled approximately 500,000 assignments, and we continually pursue service excellence on each and every assignment regardless of volume," said Lance Malcolm, U.S. president of Contractor Connection. "This recognition from J.D. Power affirms the work and commitment of our contact center."

In addition to providing post-loss managed repair service to policyholders, the company's services are also provided to consumers interested in taking on home remodeling and repair projects. From general contractor services, to emergency water extraction, roofing, flooring, textile and art restoration, tree removal and beyond, Contractor Connection helps return residential and commercial properties to pre-event conditions through reliable and trustworthy contractors. More information can be found at www.contractorconnection.com.

For media inquiries, please contact us at mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Contractor Connection®

Contractor Connection, an industry leader in contractor managed repair and home improvement services, provides insurance carriers and consumers a national network of residential and commercial contractors that are vetted and managed for performance, measuring quality, timeliness and customer satisfaction. www.contractorconnection.com.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005847/en/