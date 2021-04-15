Crawford & Company® To Present During The Burkenroad Reports Online Investment Conference

Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce that Rohit Verma, CEO, and Bruce Swain, CFO,...

Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce that Rohit Verma, CEO, and Bruce Swain, CFO, will be presenting at the Burkenroad Reports Online Investment Conference, hosted by Tulane University, on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

By registering for the conference, attendees will be able to participate in all of the features of the online platform. Those who are interested can sign up for this free and public event by going to http://burkenroad.org.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Investor-News-and-Events, Crawford-Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415006064/en/