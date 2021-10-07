Crawford & Company® Releases SaaS Offering Of Fully Digital Estimate Management And Claims Processing Tool

Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, announces the SaaS...

Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, announces the SaaS release of Asservio, a leading-edge automated and digitized platform that optimizes efficiency in estimate management and claims processing.

Building on Crawford's long-held reputation of providing clients with leading claims solutions and services, Crawford, has developed this SaaS offering in its commitment to innovation and the digital transformation of claims processing. During it's official debut at this week's InsurTech Connect Vegas event, Asservio received a positive reception and generated interest from attendees.

"Crawford is a recognized industry leader in providing quality and expertise in claims management," said Global President, Platform Solutions, Larry Thomas. "The introduction of our new digital quality assurance platform reflects our commitment to embracing technology that improves performance and creates compelling claims outcomes for our clients."

The intelligent platform was designed to not only increase efficiency of the estimating process, but to elevate the way estimating quality assurance is performed. Asservio can proactively enhance estimate accuracy while improving process efficiency by 25% or greater, when compared to the traditional manual processes.

The platform delivers consistent and accurate results driven by a smart rules engine delivered through technology and Crawford's industry expertise. Providing flexibility of use, estimating rules can be customized by the insurance carrier user.

In addition to driving operational efficiencies, Asservio also generates critical insights in real-time. Its robust trend identification captures key data analytics through workflow, which enables continuous improvements by way of growth and training opportunities, both present and future.

"Asservio marks yet another digitally-enabled innovation that exemplifies Crawford's focus on reimagining and simplifying the claims ecosystem," commented Crawford CEO, Rohit Verma.

About Crawford®Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Products-and-Services

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005828/en/