IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel, the world's largest hot dog chain, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Elk Grove, California. Known for its mouthwatering hot dogs, savory chili, and delicious desserts, the Southern California based restaurant chain serves over 120 million hot dogs annually. The chain has developed a cult following over its 60 years of service.

The new restaurant is located at 9689 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. This is the first Wienerschnitzel in Elk Grove and is part of brand's expansion in the area.

About Wienerschnitzel Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel ( www.wienerschnitzel.com ) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually - and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craving-a-mouthwatering-meal-savory-snack-or-tasty-sweet-treat-in-the-elk-grove-area-wienerschnitzel-has-what-you-need-301397432.html

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel