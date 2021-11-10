Crave Serves A Third Season Of CANADA'S DRAG RACE

- Casting is now open and applications can be submitted at www.crave.

- Casting is now open and applications can be submitted at www.crave.ca/canadasdragrace -- Season 2 is currently underway, with new episodes dropping Thursday nights on Crave -

Tags: @CanadasDragRace, #CanadasDragRace, @CraveCanada, @Crave_PR

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Crave confirmed today that it has ordered a third season of its hit original series, which continues to be the top-performing Canadian title on Crave*. CANADA'S DRAG RACE is available to audiences in Canada in both English and French, and is produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with Crave and World of Wonder.

"We are proud of how CANADA'S DRAG RACE has resonated with audiences at home and abroad over its first two seasons," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President Content and News, Bell Media and Vice-Chair Quebec, Bell. "The series is a celebration of Canada's vibrant drag community, and the immense talent of its artists, and we're thrilled to sign on for another season."

Canadian drag artists looking to show off their distinct brand of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent, can now submit their applications at www.crave.ca/canadasdragrace. Applicants must be 19 years of age by November 8, 2021 to apply, and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada.

Additional details about the new season will be announced at a later date.

New episodes of CANADA'S DRAG RACE (Season 2) are available Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Crave in Canada, and on World of Wonder's SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in more than 160 countries around the world. In the UK, Season 2 will premiere on BBC Three in December.

For the full release, click here.

*Source: Adobe Analytics, Minimum 1 Minute Watched, Ranked on first seven-day streams season average

SOURCE Crave