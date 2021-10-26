Crave Launches Mobile-Only Product

- All of Crave's exceptional content is available directly to consumers for $9.99 - - New Crave plan arrives just in time for some of the hottest titles of the year, including CANADA'S DRAG RACE, SUCCESSION, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, AND JUST LIKE THAT…, and...

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Crave announced today that it has launched a mobile-only product, available directly to consumers, and in the future through participating wireless carriers, at $9.99. Both the Crave Mobile ($9.99) and the existing Crave Total ($19.99) plans deliver the same great content and a customized choice of how to watch. Customers who choose to sign up to Crave through their service provider, should contact their provider directly for pricing and availability.

"We're always looking for ways to deliver the best content to consumers, in the way they want to enjoy it," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President Content and News, Bell Media and Vice-Chair Quebec, Bell. "We are thrilled that all Crave subscribers can now access the complete collection of Crave content, from buzzy new titles to our robust library through our new Crave Mobile plan."

Whether a subscriber chooses Crave Mobile or Crave Total, they will have access to HBO, HBO Max originals, SHOWTIME, the biggest Hollywood blockbusters, water cooler series like RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, classics such the entire FRIENDS library, the best collection of French-language content in Canada, the latest originals from Crave, and more.

STARZ remains available through participating service providers and directly to consumers as a separate add-on.

Crave's new plan arrives just in time for some of the biggest tentpole titles of the year including: the new season of HBO's big-buzz drama SUCCESSION; the sophomore season of the smash-hit Crave Original CANADA'S DRAG RACE; and the highly anticipated return of America's favourite serial killer in SHOWTIME's DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. Coming soon is the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series SEX AND THE CITY, the HBO Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT… (coming in December); an all-new season of the award-winning Crave Original LETTERKENNY; the new Crave Original 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS, an update to the MTV Canada hit 1 GIRL 5 GAYS hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes; LETTERKENNY spinoff series, SHORESY; and six-part, limited dramatic series LITTLE BIRD.

Crave is available through participating service providers and through two plan options available direct to consumer, and in the future via participating wireless carriers, Crave Mobile ($9.99) and Crave Total ($19.99).

Crave Mobile ($9.99)

Subscribers can enjoy the entire Crave content library on the web or a mobile device only, a single device at a time

Available directly through Crave.ca and in the future through participating wireless carriers

Crave Total ($19.99)

Subscribers can enjoy the entire Crave content library on the screen of their choice, from televisions to smartphones, four streams at the same time on up to five registered devices.

Available directly through Crave.ca and participating service providers

To see Crave's list of supported devices, click here.

Customers who subscribe to Crave through their service provider, will continue to enjoy the entire Crave content library on the screen of their choice with multiple devices and streams. New customers who choose to sign up to Crave through their service provider, should contact their provider directly for pricing and availability.

Crave features Canada's largest collection of premium content including:

The HBO Collection which includes current HBO hits like SUCCESSSION, INSECURE, EUPHORIA, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, THE WHITE LOTUS, and LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER; HBO Max Originals such as ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, HACKS, GOSSIP GIRL, FRIENDS: THE REUNION , and the upcoming …AND JUST LIKE THAT; plus past HBO hits like the entire libraries of GAME OF THRONES, THE SOPRANOS, SEX AND THE CITY, and THE WIRE;

JUSTICE LEAGUE, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, HACKS, GOSSIP GIRL, FRIENDS: THE , and the upcoming …AND JUST LIKE THAT; plus past HBO hits like the entire libraries of GAME OF THRONES, THE SOPRANOS, SEX AND THE CITY, and THE WIRE; The SHOWTIME Collection featuring series and specials BILLIONS, DESUS & MERO, THE CHI, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, and new drama series AMERICAN RUST;

Smash-hit Crave Originals CANADA'S DRAG RACE,LETTERKENNY, DARK SIDE OF THE RING; upcoming, must-watch series SHORESY, 1Q5Q, scripted comedies DU ME A FAVOUR and PILLOW TALK; limited series drama LITTLE BIRD; and gripping investigative series THUNDER BAY.

DRAG RACE,LETTERKENNY, DARK SIDE OF THE RING; upcoming, must-watch series SHORESY, 1Q5Q, scripted comedies DU ME A FAVOUR and PILLOW TALK; limited series drama LITTLE BIRD; and gripping investigative series THUNDER BAY. The All-Canadian Collection featuring hundreds of hours of homegrown films, series, and specials such as THE SONG OF NAMES, RABID, HOWIE MANDEL : BUT ENOUGH ABOUT ME, ORPHAN BLACK, TRANSPLANT, and JANN;

: BUT ENOUGH ABOUT ME, ORPHAN BLACK, TRANSPLANT, and JANN; Special collections that highlight diverse stories and filmmakers, like Indigenous Stories, Black Excellence, The Continued Fight for Civil Rights, and LGBTQ x Inside Out;

Classic TV series like the complete libraries of FRIENDS, THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR , FRASIER, and 30 ROCK;

, FRASIER, and 30 ROCK; Watercooler series like RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and KILLING EVE;

Hollywood hit movies such as GODZILLA V. KONG , NOMADLAND, and TENET;

, NOMADLAND, and TENET; And a robust Kids Collection featuring movies and series like THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SPIES IN DISGUISE, SAILOR MOON, and THOMAS & FRIENDS.

