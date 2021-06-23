Crave Hot Dogs And BBQ Becomes First Self-Serve Beer Restaurant In Oklahoma

YUKON, Okla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is our pleasure to announce that Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Yukon, Oklahoma will be the first ever self-serve beer location in the state! Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is a rapidly growing national franchise, with 36...

YUKON, Okla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is our pleasure to announce that Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Yukon, Oklahoma will be the first ever self-serve beer location in the state! Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is a rapidly growing national franchise, with 36 units sold, and 3 food trucks cruising the roads. Crave was founded in 2018 by Samantha and Salvatore Rincione and is quickly becoming a hit!

Yukon Oklahoma opened in 2019 by franchisees Eddie and Kevyn Steffensen. For two years Crave and the Steffensen's have worked with legislation to legalize the self-pour concept in the state! The restaurant offers all beef hot dogs grilled to perfection, bratwurst, and mild/hot sausages, with an array of toppings. Smoked brisket as well as pulled pork and pulled chicken are also served along with classical BBQ dishes. The desserts and sides are also a feature of their menu. Your kids will be happy with their extensive kid's menu and Kids eat free on Wednesday's too! The location has a grandiose patio with heaters and outdoor lighting as well. The beer wall features local crafts, there's something for everyone at this family friendly establishment.

Make sure to stop by - maybe even join them in watching a game on one of their TV's, while enjoying a local craft on tap. The steffensens invite everyone to enjoy a delicious ice-cold local craft on tap with a delicious BBQ sandwich or hot dog!

Be sure to join them, and #BEATTHECRAVING!

With Crave you will receive

Operational Assistance



Ongoing training



Real Estate Assistance



Experienced management



Delicious menu



Beautiful design



And more!

For more information on owning a Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, and to be in business for yourself, not by yourself, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crave-hot-dogs-and-bbq-becomes-first-self-serve-beer-restaurant-in-oklahoma-301318515.html

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC