Crate Modular Names Rich Rozycki As CEO

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate Modular, Inc., a leading manufacturer of modular buildings made from reused shipping containers, today announced that Rich Rozycki has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors effective March 1, 2021. Crate Modular is a portfolio company of WindSail Capital Group, a Boston-based investment firm focused on energy innovation and sustainability.

Mr. Rozycki brings to this role over a decade of experience in the modular construction industry and has a proven track record of transforming startups into successful mature businesses. Most recently, Mr. Rozycki served as Senior Vice President at Z Modular and, prior to that role, as General Manager of Champion Commercial Structures and Assistant General Counsel. Mr. Rozycki started his career as an attorney in private practice, representing general contractors and real estate investors, before turning to the business side of the industry in his dual role at Champion.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael Rand, co-founder and Managing Director of WindSail Capital Group, said: "We are thrilled to have Rich come aboard as our new CEO at this key moment, as the Company transitions from being an early-stage modular manufacturer to a high growth industry player. We love Rich's experience as a proven operational leader with a demonstrated track record and strategic insights that we believe will build on the strengths of our business today and lead Crate through its next phase of growth."

Mr. Rozycki said: "Crate Modular is a great company with a powerful social purpose that has proven its unique value proposition, delivering an innovative product on industry leading timelines. The business is well positioned to address the many of challenges that exist in the commercial construction market today thanks the team's hard work and commitment in recent years. I look forward to getting started and delivering value for customers, employees and shareholders."

About Crate Modular

Crate Modular is an industry leader in creatively repurposing single-use shipping containers into modular buildings for the multifamily, supportive housing, educational and residential construction sectors. Since its founding two years ago, Crate has delivered over 2000 modules, representing over 500,000 square feet of buildings. Crate Modular's approach eliminates workflow inefficiencies, shortens the development cycle compared to conventional site-built construction, reduces waste and produces stronger and more durable buildings. Crate Modular buildings are manufactured in Los Angeles and are delivered ready-to-install to our customers. For more information, please visit https://cratemodular.com/

About WindSail Capital Group

WindSail Capital Group is a Boston-based investment firm that provides growth capital to early-stage commercial businesses advancing energy innovation and sustainability. WindSail's unique approach offers companies flexible and creative capital solutions that meet their specific needs while facilitating growth and minimizing dilution. For more information, please visit https://www.windsailcapital.com/

