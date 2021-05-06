Crate & Barrel And CB2 Trade Program Launches 'Taking Care Of Business' To Help Deserving Small Businesses Welcome Customers Back In Style

In partnership with notable interior designers Michel Smith Boyd, Kara Mann and Ross Cassidy, Crate & Barrel and CB2 will invest more than $100,000 in three local businesses impacted by COVID-19

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In March, Crate & Barrel Holdings successfully launched its new Trade Program , delivering a superior level of service to designers and businesses with exclusive benefits. Following a challenging year for the restaurant and hospitality industries, Crate & Barrel and CB2 will take their commitment to design to the next level by investing in the " Taking Care of Business " contest. Crate & Barrel and CB2 are looking for small businesses in the hospitality industry that were impacted by COVID-19 for a chance to win a complete design refresh for brighter days ahead.

Crate and Barrel and CB2 will partner with renowned interior designers and friends of the brands to work with small businesses to create inspiring and impactful designs. Atlanta-based interior designer Michel Smith Boyd will lead the design for Crate & Barrel and Kara Mann and Ross Cassidy are confirmed for CB2.

"After such a tough year, it's great to see Crate & Barrel and CB2 support the design community and local businesses impacted by the pandemic," said Chicago-based interior designer Kara Mann. Michel Smith Boyd remarked, "A fresh look can breathe new energy into a space. Great design unites, and that's exactly what we intend to do!"

Whether you are a restaurant owner with an inspirational story, or a patron who wants to support your local coffee shop, you can nominate a favorite restaurant, bar or cafe for a chance to win a design refresh with the latest Crate & Barrel and CB2 products. Three local businesses will each receive up to $75,000 in product and interior design services.

"The restaurant and hospitality industry has been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic, causing businesses to close their doors, creating a ripple effect," said Crate & Barrel Holdings CEO Janet Hayes. "We understand the impact good design has on creating an inviting customer experience, and welcome this opportunity to brighten our local communities and support small businesses."

Submissions are open from May 6, 2021 - May 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET and the winners will be announced in June. To enter, visit www.cbtradeprogram.com/takingcareofbusiness/ . For more information on the CB Trade Program, and for trade professionals and businesses interested in applying, visit cbtradeprogram.com .

Contest DetailsNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Taking Care of Business Contest is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (and DC) who are at least eighteen (18) or older at the time of entry who are the proprietor(s) of a restaurant/bar with a business license and storefront (the "Business"). Business cannot have a capacity of more than 100 seats. Business cannot be a chain or franchise and cannot have more than 3 locations. Business must have opened at least 6 months prior to the contest start date. Other restrictions apply. Contest starts on May 6, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on May 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules: cbtradeprogram.com/takingcareofbusiness. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by Euromarket Designs, Inc. d/b/a Crate and Barrel and CB2, 1250 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.

