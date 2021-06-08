Crank Media Announces The Launch Of "CRANK GAMING"

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crank Media Inc (OTC: CRKM) has entered the Video Gaming world with 3 games currently in development, Baghdad Palace, Solomon's Revenge and Kardashian Princess. The 3 Games were created by Stephen Brown the CEO of Crank Media along with an experienced outside gaming production team in the USA and has now been brought into the companies' fold, therefore creating Crank Gaming that will be involved in the development, marketing and monetization of video games. "The video game industry is growing so fast that some believe it will reach over $300 billion by 2025 and with billions of dollars in profit and with over 2.5 billion gamers around the world and growing, we can expect video game platforms to continue developing," said Stephen Brown, CEO.

About Crank Media Inc.

Crank Media Inc (OTC: CRKM) is a multifaceted media company based in Vancouver. The Crank Media team is extremely well-versed in a variety of media and content delivery platforms in Music, Film, TV and Gaming and is fast becoming a top-tier global media company. www.crankgaming.ca , www.crankmedia.ca

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information:

Crank Media Inc 1720 650 West Georgia St Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8 Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO (604)-558-2515

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crank-media-announces-the-launch-of-crank-gaming-301307671.html

SOURCE Crank Media Inc