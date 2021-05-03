Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2021.

