Crane Co. Announces Date For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconference

May 3, 2021 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Co. website at www.craneco.com. Teleconference: May 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company's website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

May 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company's website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company's website. Web Replay: Will be available on the Company's website shortly after completion of the live call.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (CR) - Get Report. For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

