Cramer-Krasselt Named Outstanding Non-Traditional Agency By 2021 PRWeek Awards

CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a virtual ceremony held on March 18, the 2021 PRWeek Awards named independent marketing and communications agency Cramer-Krasselt (C-K) "Outstanding Non-Traditional Agency." The PRWeek Awards, now in its 22nd year, are one of the communication industry's highest accolades and a symbol of excellence and leadership. The awards are judged by a jury of leading industry professionals who selected C-K for this honor.

"This achievement is made possible because our agency is doggedly focused on being interconnected—all departments functioning as one—and approaching a client's business to create true results," noted Peter Krivkovich, C-K chairmen and CEO. "We've created a completely unique agency, where PR, Social, Creative, Media, Analytics and all our disciplines are also able to tap into a deep bench of proprietary tools that inform everything we do for clients."

Cramer-Krasselt has developed and continues to expand its suite of proprietary media, programmatic, data and analytics tools, a fact cited as a reason for the agency's win with one judge crediting the agency for its "Innovative work and great IP measurement tools using AI to help benefit the client." Additionally, PRWeek cited tools like Identity, a data-driven product that analyzes consumer choices at scale, and Performance Center, which provides clients with direct, real-time access to marketing performance data, as factors that distinguished C-K from other entries.

The PRWeek Award announcement came the same day the agency was named a finalist in seven categories in The Shorty Awards, which honor creators of real-time, short-form content across social media platforms. Finalist entries included work across three of the agency's clients, including Black Magic ® (maker of Black Magic ® Tire Wet ®), Porsche Cars North America and TIKI ® Brand. The agency was also a PRWeek Award finalist in the "Best B2B" category for its work on Cotton Council International, the U.S. export promotion arm of COTTON USA™. In 2020, the agency's PR/Social team won nearly 30 awards across numerous awards shows and categories, further demonstrating the firm's depth and breadth of expertise.

About Cramer-Krasselt

C-K is one of the largest independent, totally interconnected agencies in the country. With a mission to Make friends, not ads ®, C-K has built a reputation for changing perception and behaviors that lead to purchasing action for brands. It's how we helped Porsche achieve 11 years of consecutive record-breaking growth, how Corona became the #1 import and how Spirit Airlines was named one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired ® Companies for 2021. For more information, visit www.c-k.com.

