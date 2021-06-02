Craig Stern Joins Mazars In The US As Managing Director In REITs Group

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, announced that Craig Stern, has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Real Estate Group.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, announced that Craig Stern, has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Real Estate Group. He will focus on growing the Real Estate Investment Trust (REITS) Practice, building on existing firm services and enhancing support capabilities for clients in the sector.

Carlos Martins, Partner and Real Estate Practice Leader, commented, "We are very excited to have Craig joining the Real Estate Practice. His extensive background providing tax services to REITs will be of particular value in light of proposed changes to 1031 exchanges and capital gains under the new administration."

Craig is a JD and CPA with 30+ years of experience in the real estate and investment industries, with a focus on transaction services. He has worked on over 100 mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, inbound investments and spinoffs, with deals ranging from $1 million to $6 billion.

Prior to joining Mazars, Craig was Executive Vice President at Vornado Realty Trust, one of the country's largest REITs, where he was responsible for tax structuring and compliance. He also performed similar services at several Big 4 accounting firms.

"Real estate firms of all types are facing a volatile market and potentially significant regulatory change," Craig said. "It is crucial to have an experienced, trusted advisor. I'm excited to join Mazars as I am confident they have the resources to deliver the support real estate clients need and I look forward to building on the existing capabilities of the REITs group."

Craig holds a BA in Economics from the City University of New York - Queens College and holds a JD from New York Law School.

Contacts Beth More, Mazars USA LLP, beth.more@mazarsusa.com

Makovsky, mazarsusa@makovsky.com

About Mazars in the USMazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craig-stern-joins-mazars-in-the-us-as-managing-director-in-reits-group-301304162.html

SOURCE Mazars