Craig Snyder Announces Run For U.S. Senate In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Snyder — a former Senate Chief of Staff and nationally acclaimed GOP political and policy thought leader — today declared his candidacy in the 2022 Pennsylvania GOP primary contest to replace Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania's retiring US Senator.

View Craig's announcement video here and full campaign website HERE .

Craig said, "I'm running to see to it that neither Trumpism nor socialism own our public debates, neither White Nationalism nor 'Woke' Social Justice extremism define our culture, but that, instead, a common-sense conservatism, which I believe is the path to our BEST possible future, and the authentic majority viewpoint, has its voice heard, it's values respected, and it's victory won."

Launching this campaign from the site of the very first Republican National Convention, Craig said, "So now comes 2022, and a new chance, just like in this beautiful old Philadelphia building in 1856, to decide what it means to be a Republican, a Pennsylvanian and an American."

Snyder for Senate launches today with a winning team:

General Consultant - Steve Crim , veteran GOP operative and architect of the landmark victory of Larry Hogan as Governor of neighboring Maryland

, veteran GOP operative and architect of the landmark victory of as Governor of neighboring Fundraising Consultant - Ann Herberger , longtime finance director for Jeb Bush , Marco Rubio , and other nationally prominent GOP figures

, longtime finance director for , , and other nationally prominent GOP figures Media Consultant - Chris Mottola , "A national reputation for winning" ( New York Times ) "Just ******* brilliant" (Philadelphia Magazine)

, "A national reputation for winning" ( ) "Just ******* brilliant" (Philadelphia Magazine) Communications Consultant, serving as Media Contact - Emily Matthews , specializes in the support of high-level officials, media personalities, and political groups (Contact: Egmatt@gmail.com)

Former six term Republican Congressman from Bucks County, Jim Greenwood, said "I'm proud to endorse Craig Snyder for Senate and help him win this race."

Snyder said today, "as the rest of the Republican candidates for Senate in Pennsylvania fall over each other during this Primary election, looking backwards to the Trump administration, my campaign will look forward to being able to defeat the Democratic nominee in the fall of 2022, almost certain to be an extreme leftist out of touch with the majority of Pennsylvanians."

Craig is also a member of the Renew America Movement , founded by Miles Taylor, Evan McMullin, Michael Steele, Charlie Dent and others, which has offered a principles-based vision for Republican and national leadership called "A Call for American Renewal."

