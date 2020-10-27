Craig Newmark Philanthropies Awards Grant To National Press Club's Help The Heroes Campaign

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Newmark Philanthropies announced a $5,000 grant in support of the National Press Club's Help The Heroes campaign, a program designed to help front line medical workers at Howard University Hospital.

The goal of the program is to support the health care heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis at Howard University Hospital in a tangible way by providing ready access to freshly prepared nutritious take-home meals.

"We thank Craig Newmark Philanthropies for their generous support of Help The Heroes and for their general giving related to food security challenges. Gifts like this as we launch Help The Heroes are critical to our success," said Michael Freedman, President of the National Press Club.

Craig Newmark Philanthropies joins a growing list of sponsors and partners for the project. Earlier this month, The Washington Post pledged to contribute valuable advertising support and serve as the official media partner for Help The Heroes, and in a recent press briefing at the Club, Toyota announced a gift of $5,000 and a brand new Toyota Sienna Minivan (for an overall commitment of more than $25K) to help transport meals from the Club to Howard University.

Help The Heroes is funded by donations from corporations, foundations and non-profits. Donations for Help The Heroes go to the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's affiliated 501c-3. To learn more about Help The Heroes or to make a contribution, please visit: http://www.press.org/hth

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™ with more than 3,000 members. The Club speaks out on press freedom issues and annually recognizes journalists at risk at home and abroad with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom.

