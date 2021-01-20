Craftsman Ranks Highest In Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Study

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans have turned to home repair to-do lists as a way to get things done at home during COVID-19. Consumers discovered that many do-it-yourself projects require traditional hand and power tools that can easily be bought online, according to the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Study released today.

The increase of Americans tackling DIY home projects has given rise to attention to tool brands' reputation and integrity. According to the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Tools Brand Study, brand trust is a primary criterion when people consider the purchase of a tool to use in the repair of their home.

Craftsman is identified in the study as the most trusted brand among people considering the purchase of hand and power tools. Craftsman generated a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.6 and the 5 Star Trust Rating among people actively shopping tools. The survey of 10,137 people examined the most recognized brands, including Craftsman, Dewalt, Bosch, Milwaukee, Makita, Stanley, Black+Decker, Kobalt, Ryobi, Ridgid, Hitachi, Husky, and Irwin.

See trust scores, ratings, and ranking from the 2021 America's Most Trusted® Tool Brand study here.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

