Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC Announces Investment In Coastal Mechanical

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MELBOURNE, Fla. and VILLA RICA, Ga., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms, is pleased to announce the completion of a control investment in Coastal Mechanical Services, LLC ("Coastal") through its Rogers Mechanical Contractors ("Rogers") platform. The two companies will join forces to provide industry leading mechanical, HVAC and plumbing construction, and maintenance services throughout the Southeast and also nationally. Coastal will remain under its current name and the continued leadership of Jeff Geiger, President, and Vice Presidents, Brian Campbell and Chandler Gingras.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Coastal's roots go back to 1985. Today, Coastal is a market leading mechanical contractor with five operating locations across Florida. Its premier full-service platform includes extensive in-house capabilities for all aspects of pre-construction, fabrication, installation and service. Coastal serves a diverse array of customers across Florida, with sector coverage including healthcare, education, and aerospace and defense.

"Coastal is a truly impressive company with a committed, talented management team and a dedicated, highly skilled work force. Coastal's high caliber team will blend seamlessly with Craft Work's Rogers platform to create incredible synergies," said Jeremy McGuire, President of Craft Work.

"The combination of Coastal and Rogers, each a very strong company in their own right, will create a true powerhouse mechanical contractor in the region with unparalleled capabilities, skills, reach and relationships. We look forward to working with both companies to build upon their first-rate track records of growth and performance," added Dave Orinski, Senior Vice President of Craft Work.

"The Coastal team adheres to a set of core values: Quality, Pride and Respect," said Jeff Geiger, President of Coastal Mechanical. "We know the Craft Work and Rogers teams hold these same values and will make excellent partners for Coastal as we move forward towards what will be an exciting future."

Dustin Rogers, CEO of Rogers Mechanical Contractors, further stated, "Just like Coastal, the team culture we have built at Rogers is vital to how we operate. We are thrilled to have Coastal as a partner as we jointly pursue ever greater levels of performance on behalf of our customers."

Fifth Third Securities and Foley & Lardner, LLP advised Coastal on the transaction. FMI Capital Advisors, Inc., Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP, The Mahorsky Group, and CohnReznick, LLP advised Craft Work Capital Partners and Rogers Mechanical Contractors.

About Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC

Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC is a joint venture between Craft Work Capital, LLC and Aterian Investment Partners established to make strategic investments in mechanical and electrical contractors.

For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private investment firm with over $700 million in capital under management, providing resources to further enhance operations, growth and investment initiatives. The firm invests in businesses generating $25 million to $500 million of annual revenue with strong, proven franchises. Aterian, in partnership with management, seeks to focus on the critical growth, operational and liquidity initiatives of a business in an effort to drive value creation for all stakeholders.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Coastal Mechanical

Tracing its roots back to 1985 and based in Melbourne Florida, Coastal is a premier full-service mechanical contractor serving all of Florida through five operating branches across the state. Coastal is a market leader through its extensive in-house capabilities for all aspects of pre-construction, fabrication, installation and service. While serving a diverse array of customers all across Florida, Coastal has particularly deep project experience with healthcare, education and aerospace and defense facilities.

For more information, please visit https://coastalmechanical.com

About Rogers Mechanical

Founded in 1962 and based in Villa Rica, Georgia, Rogers is a leading national provider of HVAC/mechanical and plumbing contracting services to the distribution center market. Rogers provides retrofit and new construction contracting services, in-house design, engineering and drafting expertise for industry-leading e-commerce and logistics customers nationwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.rmciga.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craft-work-capital-partners-llc-announces-investment-in-coastal-mechanical-301305183.html

SOURCE Craft Work Capital