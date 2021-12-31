Crackle Announces New Exclusives, Movies, And Series For January

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for January.

The three primary Crackle Plus streaming services, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 60 touch points in the U.S. with previously announced plans to expand to over 80 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Originals

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things Season 1, Part 2 (January 1 st ), The Uncommon History of Very Common Things examines the unknown, sometimes shocking, often irreverent and always entertaining history of the everyday items that make up our lives.

Men of West Hollywood (January 20 th ), Follow six well-known male socialites, along with their boyfriends and girlfriends, as they come together to make up the most drama-driven, polarizing friend group in West Hollywood. Watch as longtime relationships face their ultimate test, old flings are rekindled, and new passions lead to scheming, cheating, and betrayal.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive

The Mercy (January 1 st ), The incredible story of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst (Colin Firth) and his solo attempt to circumnavigate the globe. The struggles he confronted on the journey while his family awaited his return presents one of the most enduring mysteries of recent times.

New Crackle Channels for January

Sundance Selects (January 1 st ), Classic flicks that once debuted at the Sundance festival and will fuel your love for independent movies. Notable titles as Crush (Andie MacDowell), Tangerine (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), In the Company of Men (Aaron Eckhart), and Frank (Maggie Gyllenhaal).

Addictive Reality (January 1 st ), Tune in for irreverent laughs, drama, and action with The Capones (Dominic Capone), Living Large Hollywood (Dexter Jackson), Murder in the Family (Geraldo Rivera), and Flavor of Love (Flava Flav).

A Bevy of Bogart (Available only on Vizio January 10 th - January 16 th ), Get ready to bathe in the glory of this American film legend in classics like Tokyo Joe (Florence Marly), Sahara (J. Carrol Naish), Dead Reckoning (Lizabeth Scott), and In a Lonely Place (Gloria Grahame).

Real People (January 1 st ), This month Crackle is bringing viewers real life stories about real life people. Take a walk in their shoes as you watch titles like The Three Stooges (Larry Fine), The Linda McCartney Story (Elizabeth Mitchell), Lucy (Danny Pino), and Diana (Serena Scott Thomas).

Adrenaline Fueled Action (January 1 st ), Get ready to grip the edge of your seat as you watch Blitz (Jason Statham), Raven (Burt Reynolds), Into the White (Rupert Grint), and Hard Luck (Wesley Snipes).

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in January

The Ex (January 1 st ), When Sofia ( Amanda Peet) decides to be a stay-at-home mom, Tom ( Zach Braff) moves the family to Ohio to work for his father-in-law. His new boss Chip ( Jason Bateman) happens to still carry a torch for Sofia from their high school days. Each time Tom gains some ground at the firm, Chip wheels in and steals his thunder. Dirty tricks and sabotage abound creating an atmosphere of fierce paranoia that eventually may threaten Tom and Sofia's relationship.

Laurel & Hardy ( January 1 st ), The hilariously legendary stylings of two of the greatest names in the history of comedy. Get back to where it all began with this comedic library of work, some of which is not available anywhere else.

The Little Rascals (January 1 st ), This collection contains many of the Little Rascals theatrical talkies in their entirety; fully Remastered, Restored and Uncut. The collection spans the years of 1929-1938 and is perfect to celebrate on the 130th anniversary of the birth of producer Hal Roach. Children, with their fusion of innocence and mischief, can be natural comedians, and The Little Rascals plunders youthful exuberance for all it's worth. This series of short films (a.k.a. Our Gang) is most famous for a handful of glorious imps: Spanky, the scheming ringleader; Alfalfa, the softhearted second-in-command; and Buckwheat, with his skeptical sideways looks and big smiles.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (January 1 st ), One of television's most celebrated shows, "The Dick Van Dyke Show" follows the misadventures of comedy writer Rob Petrie. Starring the legendary Dick Van Dyke and Emmy Award winner Mary Tyler Moore.

Where The Day Takes You (January 1 st ), This gripping drama starring Will Smith (his first project after The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) examines the lives of homeless runaway teenagers struggling to survive on the streets of Hollywood. Drugs, prostitution and violence are daily fare, but these youngsters pull together and form a new family -- replacing the unbearable homes they've fled.

Wild Things: Diamonds in the Rough ( January 1 st ), Two young women will stop at nothing for one to gain a $4 million inheritance of two priceless diamonds, while two detectives try to thwart their plans, but find complications abound.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines ( January 1 st ), Librarian-turned-adventurer Flynn Carsen ( Noah Wyle) endeavors to find King Solomon's mines.

Iron Chef ( January 1 st ), The original beloved series that started it all, "Iron Chef" is an innovative cooking competition series from Japan combining the excitement of a one-on-one sports competition with gourmet cooking.

