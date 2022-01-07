LEBANON, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Sandy Cochran, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Pommells, and Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Jen Tate will be participating in the 2022 ICR Conference to be held virtually on January 10-12, 2022. The Company's presentation will begin at 8:00am Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

A live broadcast of the presentation will be available on-line in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com. An online replay of the webcast will be available for ninety days afterward.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

CBRL - F

Investor Contact:Jessica Hazel (615) 235-4367

Media Contact: Heidi Pearce(615) 235-4135

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-to-present-virtually-at-2022-icr-conference-301456215.html

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.