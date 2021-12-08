Crab Cakes, Oh My! Create An Elegant Holiday Party With Easy EMeals Plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning an intimate holiday dinner for 6 to 8 but want to wow your guests without spending hours in the kitchen? The Holiday Dinner Party Occasions Planfrom eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, is just the ticket - complete with easy recipes, go-with spirits, digitally generated grocery lists and fast online shopping options. It's available to both eMeals subscribers and non-subscribers at https://emeals.com/occasions/holiday-dinner-party

Crab cakes and more: The centerpiece of the menu is a restaurant-worthy dish of Herbed Crab Cakes topped by Sparkling Beurre Blanc, instantly separating the meal from everyday fare. This elegant entrée is joined by a festive Sparkling Pomegranate Cocktail garnished with pomegranate arils, an appetizer of Roasted Grape Crostini with Vanilla Mascarpone, sides of Parmesan-Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Lemon-Roasted Broccolini, and a Crème Brulée Cheesecake for dessert. Almost everything can be made ahead and finished just before serving, easing the stress of entertaining.

Liquid holiday cheer: No holiday meal is complete without a few toasts (assuming you're 21 and drink responsibly, of course!). The eMeals Holiday Dinner Party plan not only recommends just the right alcohol pairing for each course but also uses the same spirits in several recipes so you'll get the most use out of every bottle. From the Ruffino Prosecco that provides the fizz in the Sparkling Pomegranate Cocktail to the Cook's Brut Sparkling Wine (used in the crab cakes' beurre blanc) and the Corona® Hard Seltzer (adding zing to the cheesecake), you get recommended beverage pairings that do double duty as recipe builders.

Tap to shop, in-store or online: Who wants to waste time writing a grocery list or making item-by-item entries in an online shopping cart? Simply select the recipes you want to make from the eMeals mobile app or the Holiday Dinner Party landing page, and eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list that you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. It's fast, easy, and ensures you won't forget an ingredient.

Easy dinners every night: eMeals' meal planning service isn't just for holidays. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMealseMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

