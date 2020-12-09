CPSI And QliqSOFT Announce Partnership To Provide CPSI Customers With COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance

CPSI (CPSI) - Get Report, a community healthcare solutions company, and QliqSOFT, which specializes in secure, HIPPA-compliant clinical collaboration and patient communication solutions, today announced the launch of a new COVID-19 Vaccination Assistant chatbot that will be made available to all CPSI customers in early 2021 to provide safe, efficient, complete vaccination administration workflows.

QliqSOFT and CPSI are collaborating to release the COVID-19 Vaccine Assistant, a chatbot designed to address anticipated vaccine rollout concerns facing healthcare providers during the pandemic. The chatbot's features allow it to address vaccine hesitancy through the use of an easily accessible and patient-focused Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) module, provide an in-chat option for patients to self-schedule their vaccination and receive reminders in advance to meet vaccine administration compliance and efficacy, provide transportation assistance when available through patients' mobile devices, and capture necessary consents and digital proof of vaccination should such proof be required for an event, facility, or employment access. The COVID-19 Vaccine Assistant will support both single- and multi-dose vaccinations.

"The COVID-19 vaccines will only be effective if people take them," says Krishna Kurapati, founder and chief executive officer of QliqSOFT. "This new chatbot allows healthcare organizations to automate education and follow-up to alleviate vaccine hesitancy, while also providing multiple touch points to remove hurdles and ensure follow-through."

"The highest level of success of the COVID-19 vaccination program not only depends on the effectiveness of the vaccine itself, but also requires accurate and timely education, administration, and documentation," added William J. Hayes, M.D., M.B.A., chief medical officer of CPSI.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Assistant is part of an ever-growing suite of patient-focused chatbots that dovetail into CPSI's industry-leading patient engagement capabilities. CPSI began providing a highly successful COVID-19 Toolkit to its customers in March 2020, powered by QliqSOFT, to assist in providing business continuity and safe patient care in response to the pandemic.

About QliqSOFT

QliqSOFT addresses the communication needs of healthcare organizations via its secure, scalable, modular Virtual Care Platform. The HIPAA-compliant platform, composed of QliqCONNECT Secure Messaging, AI driven Quincy healthcare chatbots, on demand Virtual-Visits, and real time GPS-enabled resource management solution Visit Path, delivers an average of 1.2 million clinical messages exchanged across the U.S. daily and more than 6 months of live virtual care performed every 180 minutes. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies - Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our clients. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation's largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "projects," "targets," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "potential," "may," "continue," "should," "will" and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the ability of CPSI to successfully partner with QliqSOFT are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward‑looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: risks related to the ability of the COVID-19 Vaccination Assistant chatbot to effectively engage patients and improve vaccination administration workflows at healthcare providers; the impact of COVID-19 and related economic disruptions which have materially affected CPSI's revenue and could materially affect CPSI's gross margin and income, as well as CPSI's financial position and/or liquidity; actions to be taken by CPSI in response to the pandemic; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of CPSI's or its partners' information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information or inability to provide patient care because of system unavailability; changes in revenues due to declining hospital demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients); potential increased expenses related to labor or other expenditures; and the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms or at all, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financial perspective. Numerous other risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include risk factors described from time to time in CPSI's public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, CPSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents CPSI's outlook only as of this date, and CPSI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or development after the date of this press release.

