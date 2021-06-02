WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2021/CPSC-and-EGL-Motor-Warn-Consumers-to-Stop-Using-ACE-Youth-ATVs-Due-to-Crash-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Mandatory-Safety-Standard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and EGL Motor Inc., are warning consumers to stop using EGL Motor's ACE D110 youth ATV immediately, to avoid serious injury or death. These youth ATVs do not meet federal safety standards.

The youth ATVs are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising. However, the ATVs exceed the mandatory maximum speed limitations and fail to comply with other federal safety standard requirements for ATVs intended for children as young as 6 years of age. This poses a risk of a high-speed crash, which can result in serious injury or death, if these ATVs are used by young children.

The ATVs were sold online and at dealerships. The online locations included: www.wholesaleatv.com and www.Alibaba.com. The dealerships included: D&M Motorsports, Dirt Cheap Motorsports, Scooter Importer LLC, SB Organization LLC, Infinity Motors, Arizona Discount ATV, JL Motorsports, C&C Motorsports, Scott Millington Motorsports, Wholesale ATV, Jaguar Power Sports, Moto El Paso, Thrifty Scooters, and Windham Powersports.

EGL Motor distributed and sold the ACE D110 model ATV from November 2019 through February 2021. Approximately 1,300 ATVs were sold since November 2019, for $650 to $850.

EGL Motor informed CPSC that it is working to provide a remedy to consumers.

CPSC and EGL Motor urge consumers to stop using the ACE D110 products immediately and to report any incidents to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

