CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification

NORTON, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 4:45 P.M. (Eastern). Michael McCormack, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 26, 2021.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial: 1-833-953-1394 Conference ID: 1989645

About CPSCPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

CPS Technologies Corporation Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer 111 South Worcester Street Norton, MA 02766 Telephone: (508) 222-0614 Web Site: www.alsic.com