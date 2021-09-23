CPRS National Awards The 2021 Lamp Of Service To Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition of his years of volunteer service at both the local and national levels, the Canadian Public Relations Society has chosen Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS as the recipient of its 2021 Lamp of Service.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition of his years of volunteer service at both the local and national levels, the Canadian Public Relations Society has chosen Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS as the recipient of its 2021 Lamp of Service. Power accepted the honour virtually on the first day of Cultivate 2021, the CPRS virtual conference.

"Thank you very much. I'm proud to be awarded the Lamp of Service and I thank both my nominator, Lisa Covens, MA, and the awards committee for supporting my nomination," said Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS. "There are so many people who have inspired me to get involved, and none of the reasons I'm receiving this award would have been possible without their help. Thank you Karen Dalton and Kiki Cloutier, who encouraged my contributions over the years, Christina Marshall, who, as CPRS Toronto President, first showed me how impactful this organization could be, and to the countless others who I've worked alongside to help make those impacts. Thank you for recognizing me with the Lamp of Service. Merci a tous!"

For more than a decade, Power has been an active volunteer for both his local society, CPRS Toronto, and the National Society. Locally, Power has served in many roles, including Local Society President (2012-13), and Judging Co-Chair of the CPRS Toronto ACE Awards, a position he holds today. Since being elected to the National Board in 2017, he has been an involved board member, supporting the Ethical PR Task Force, Budget Sub-Committee, French Services Task Force, the Membership Committee as well as seeing to the creation and launch of the Society's PR Registry. Power was formerly Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Sears Canada.

"Vince is one of those people who does everything to the best of his ability. He is hard-working and detail oriented. If Vince is working on a project it is going to get done and it is going to get done on time," said his nominator, Lisa Covens, MA. " I have personally had the pleasure of working with Vince as a Co-Chair of Judging of the ACE Awards for the past three years and on the National Board for the past two years. In that time, I have witnessed Vince's commitment to the Society, his attention to detail, and his passion for the future of PR in Canada. I believe he is a deserving recipient of the Lamp of Service Award."

The CPRS Lamp of Service is awarded to CPRS members whose personal activities, leadership and dedication have resulted in the notable advancement of the Society. Power was one of 10 Major and Special Award honourees recognized for their exceptional involvement in the public relations profession by Society members this year.

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

